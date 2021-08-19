Rabies Detected Locally In Bat

August 19, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County health officials are warning about a confirmed case of rabies.



According to a release from the Livingston County Health Department, a rabid bat was collected from the backyard of a home in the South Lyon area, presumably in Green Oak Township, although the press release did not specify the exact location. This is the first case of rabies in an animal in Livingston County this year. The last time an animal in the county tested positive for rabies was in September of 2020.



The health department is reminding residents that wild animals are more active this time of year, which means the possibility of exposure to rabies increases. The viral disease affects mammals and is transmitted through the bite, saliva, or scratch of an infected animal. Exposures can take place in a variety of settings, including when bats are found in the bedroom of a sleeping person or a child comes into contact with an infected animal. It is important to seek medical care to determine the need for post-exposure treatment.



Rabies can be fatal to humans if proper treatment is not received before symptoms begin. Preventive treatment is given to people who are exposed to a potentially rabid animal. Treatment is not necessary for people if the animal can be tested and tests negative for rabies.



To protect yourself, your family, and your animals from rabies, the health department recommends that residents leave wild and stray animals alone, including baby animals. They note that animals that might be carrying rabies may not necessarily appear sick. They also advise against nursing sick wildlife or stray animals to health and instead report ill wildlife to the Department of Natural Resources. Concerns about stray animals should be addressed to your local animal control agency.



If you or someone you know is bitten or scratched by an animal, they are advised to promptly seek medical care and notify the health department about the bite.



You’ll find additional details and tips posted below.