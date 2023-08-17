Rabid Bat Identified in Livingston County

August 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A rabid bat has been identified in Livingston County.



According to the Livingston County Health Department (LCHD), the bat was collected from a home in Howell.



This is the first known case of rabies to be identified in an animal in Livingston County this year. The last time an animal in the county tested positive for rabies was in 2021.



The LCHD is reminding residents that bats are more active this time of year, which means the possibility of exposure to rabies increases.



Rabies is a deadly but preventable disease and spreads to people and pets through an infected animal’s bites or scratches. Bats are the most common way that people in Michigan, and the United States, come in contact with rabies.



People and domestic animals should avoid contact with bats. Any direct contact with a bat should be considered a possible exposure to rabies. Other possible exposures can include finding a bat in the same room as a person who may not be aware that contact has occurred, such as a sleeping person, a child, or someone who is mentally impaired or intoxicated.



If someone has been bitten by an animal or has been in contact with, exposed to, or bitten by a bat, contact LCHD as soon as possible at (517) 552-6882. The law requires all animal bites to be reported to local animal control and the local health department.



It is also important to protect pets against rabies. Dogs, cats, and ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian. If a pet might have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal such as a bat, raccoon, or skunk, contact a veterinarian for instructions on how to prevent rabies.



More information about rabies and a map of rabies positive animals in Michigan can be found at the provided link.