Rezoning Sought For QuikTrip In City Of Howell

October 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Applicants have six months to rework plans for a rezoning request that would allow for a QuikTrip gas station in downtown Howell.



The proposed site is 1291 South Michigan Avenue - a 7.32-acre parcel that is currently vacant. It’s off D-19 in front of the Motorsports Gateway property by the freeway interchange, across from the off-ramp.



Documents reflect the proposal from QuikTrip Corporation calls for an 8,292-square-foot convenience store with a full kitchen, 32 fueling stations for passenger vehicles, and 12 diesel stations for commercial vehicles. It would be a 24-hour operation, with no showers, and “no overnight parking” signage. Representatives have stated a high-priority for cleanliness, environmental protocols, and 24-7 top-of-the-line security.



The applicants have submitted for a zoning change to PUD or planned unit development.



Planning Consultant Paul Montagno told WHMI an application for a PUD was submitted, the Planning Commission has given them preliminary comments, and they are working through those and have six months to come back with a final PUD plan. Montagno noted they are asking for a number of deviations, which is why they are going through the PUD process – adding they are working through the site plan issues and a list the Planning Commission gave them to work on. Among the deviations is setbacks and frontage.



When asked about concerns, Planning Commission Chair Kathleen Kline-Hudson said one is that the site is a gateway to the City of Howell. She said they’re concerned about the appearance, orientation to the street, as well as some welcome signage they may put in for the City.



Some felt the amount of signage was excessive, and there was a desire for possible public amenities such as a patio for outdoor eating and/or dog run, and consideration for sidewalk along the D-19 frontage among others.



The site is said to have some unique challenges and a traffic impact study was requested.

Some residents have voiced opposition due to increased traffic, safety, environmental concerns, and conflicts with the master plan. At an earlier initial public hearing, only one resident spoke to request the application be denied.



Meanwhile, a WOW! Marketplace and gas station is being proposed at the old Rite-Aid in town off Grand River, at the corner of National Street. Commissioners and residents have also expressed some concerns with traffic and safety for that project.



When asked about the recent amount of development proposals in general, it was noted they come in as they come in. Montagno stated the City is very attractive and projects come to places where people want to locate.



Photos: Google Street View, City of Howell