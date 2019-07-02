Quieter 4th Of July Camping Again Available For Veterans

July 2, 2019

Those looking to enjoy a quieter 4th of July again have a local opportunity available to them.



The DNR and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency have again collaborated to offer Fireworks-Free Fourth of July alternative camping options for veterans and other visitors, including pet owners, seeking a quieter holiday through the weekend. Bishop Lake Campground in the Brighton Recreation Area is among ten state parks and recreation areas participating, but the only one in Livingston County. The selected campgrounds are located farther away from traditional community firework displays.



The sound of fireworks can trigger discomfort for military personnel dealing with post-traumatic stress but also for animals scared by loud noises. While the DNR cannot guarantee that fireworks will not be set off near the state parks, aerial fireworks such as Roman candles and bottle rockets are not allowed in Michigan state parks at any time. You’ll find additional details through the link below. (JK)