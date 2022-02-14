Man Gets Prison Time For Sexual Assaulting Brighton-Area Girls

February 14, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Dearborn-man charged with the sexual assault of Brighton-area girls has been sentenced to prison time.



22-year-old Quentin Bogya was originally charged with five counts of sexual assault stemming from a 2020 incident involving two teens.



At his sentencing hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court, Judge Suzanne Geddis ordered him to spend a minimum of 7 years and a maximum of 15 years behind bars. He received credit for 207 days served.



Bogya earlier entered a guilty plea to a single count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. In exchange, the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office dismissed counts of first-degree CSC with injury and a count of fourth-degree CSC by force or coercion.



Previous testimony featured two girls, ages 14 and 15 at the time, who said they and friends met up with Bogya on August 22nd of 2020 at a church near where they live. They then drove to a mobile home park near Brighton where they say he gave them alcohol and assaulted them. One of the girls testified Bogya opened her mouth and poured alcohol in it while repeatedly making advances at her. She said the events of that day affected her mental health and caused her to miss school.



Court records showed that during Bogya’s sentencing hearing, four pages of victim impact statements were read.