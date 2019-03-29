Quality Care Of Howell Breaks Ground On New Expansion

March 29, 2019

Ground has been broken and blessed on an expansion that will more than double the size of a senior assisted living center in Howell Township.



Quality Care of Howell’s mission is to provide quality care and comfort for their residents while they maintain their independence and dignity. Currently with 21 units, owners officially broke ground Thursday afternoon on an 18,000 square-foot expansion that will add another 20 rooms. Owner and Administrator Nidhal Ghraib said his family has felt the frustrations of trying to find respectable care for aging loved ones, themselves, and are proud to be able to provide, and now expand their services, to even more people around Livingston County. In 2014 they bought 20 acres of land from Howell Township, who Ghraib said was a pleasure to work with, where they built the existing 16,000 square foot Quality Care of Howell facility.



Of the 20 new units, 14 will be general living spaces, and 6 will be designated for memory care, with their own dining and gathering rooms. Once this expansion is finished, a third phase for the complex is planned, with independent living duplexes to be provided. Ghraib said their vision is to build Quality Care into a full senior citizen community, but instead of doing it all at once, they have divided it up into these phases to make certain they doing it right for their senior residents. Construction on this $2.5-million current phase could be done by November or December, with new residents potentially being able to move in before the end of the year.(MK)