Putnam Twp Fire Open House Follows Saturday's Dedication of New EMS Substation

May 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Putnam Township Fire Department will host an Open House immediately following Saturday morning's ribbon-cutting on Livingston County's new EMS substation.



That ceremony is planned for 11 am 3260 W M-36 in Pinckney.



The Open House will take place right next door, and offers fire truck tours, county special response teams, a kids agility course and activities.



Live Demonstrations:



• 1:00 PM – Vehicle Extrication

• 2:00 PM – Residential Sprinklers

• 3:00 PM – U of M Survival Flight Helicopter Landing



Food trucks will be on-site with food available for purchase.