Putnam Twp Fire Open House Follows Saturday's Dedication of New EMS Substation
May 1, 2026
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Putnam Township Fire Department will host an Open House immediately following Saturday morning's ribbon-cutting on Livingston County's new EMS substation.
That ceremony is planned for 11 am 3260 W M-36 in Pinckney.
The Open House will take place right next door, and offers fire truck tours, county special response teams, a kids agility course and activities.
Live Demonstrations:
• 1:00 PM – Vehicle Extrication
• 2:00 PM – Residential Sprinklers
• 3:00 PM – U of M Survival Flight Helicopter Landing
Food trucks will be on-site with food available for purchase.