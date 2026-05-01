Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com

Putnam Township Fire Department will host an Open House immediately following Saturday morning's ribbon-cutting on Livingston County's new EMS substation.

That ceremony is planned for 11 am 3260 W M-36 in Pinckney.

The Open House will take place right next door, and offers fire truck tours, county special response teams, a kids agility course and activities.

Live Demonstrations:

• 1:00 PM – Vehicle Extrication
• 2:00 PM – Residential Sprinklers
• 3:00 PM – U of M Survival Flight Helicopter Landing

Food trucks will be on-site with food available for purchase.