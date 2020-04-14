Two Democrats File For Putnam Township Seats

April 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Two Democrats have announced they’re running for the Putnam Township Board of Trustees with the priorities of improving infrastructure and helping senior citizens.



Jim Brady and Jim Robert have announced their candidacy for the Board.



Brady is a 24-year resident of Livingston County, and has been a captain for more than 2 decades corporate aircraft operator, NetJets Aviation. In 2018 he led an effort to create a special assessment district for improved streets in his neighborhood. He says he wants to work with other board members to strengthen the community, improve schools, fix vital infrastructure, and provide services to seniors. Brady says in a release, he wants to do what’s right, efficiently, and for the least amount of taxpayer dollars.



Jim Robert is the vice president of Lake in the Woods Association, a member of the Whitmore Lake Rod and Gun Club, and an active member in the Putnam Township Senior Center. His priorities include increased police protection, more road repairs, and a recycling program. Robert says we need someone to stand up to the county commissioners and demand they do a better job with roads and police, if we want to make Putnam Township and Livingston County a better place to live. He has been a summer resident since 1975 and moved to the township permanently after retiring.



For more information on Brady, contact him at L188JAB@me.com and https://www.facebook.com/james.brady.3154 For more information on Robert, email him at jrforputnam@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/jrforputnam



Also filing for the August 5th primary for trustee, are Republican incumbents Norm Klein and Bob Press, and former township supervisor Ron Rau.