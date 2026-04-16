Putnam Township Board Votes For Supervisor To Resign

April 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Problems in Putnam Township.



Supervisor Tom Chambers did not step down as requested amid numerous allegations by some board members and township employees.



The Board held a special meeting Wednesday night “for the purpose of moving to closed session to hear complaints against an elected official”. The regular meeting followed as scheduled at 7pm.



There have been issues between Chambers and some board members and staff since he was elected to the supervisor role in November 2024. He was previously a trustee.



Individual formal reprimands against Chambers were passed by the board last night for the following:



- for disparaging age-related comments



- threatening to humiliate an employee of the township by releasing unproven allegations; for egregious mishandling of a complaint against an employee; and for disregarding the township’s legal obligation to provide a public employee with a hearing that was requested.



- reckless handling of records



- Requested Resignation due to “a demonstrated pattern of unethical behavior, creating legal exposure for the Township, and perpetuating conduct unbecoming of an elected official”.





Chambers abstained from the votes.



Trustees Sean Marhofer and Jesse Marhofer were opposed on all votes regarding Chambers.



Chambers and board members did not make any comments at the end of the meeting. He did post on social media, attached, that it’s an effort to prevent him from investigating “possible misconduct” and alleged “incompetence and cover-ups”.



Chambers told WHMI after the meeting “I was disappointed that the board did not vote in favor of going into a closed session with legal counsel or seeking a legal investigation on the issues at hand. I felt the decisions against me were forced, and I plan to finish out my term as Supervisor of Putnam Township to the best of my abilities for the residents and employees of Putnam Township.”



Deputy Treasurer Maureen Ostrom spoke during all to the public to say the office atmosphere used to be “comfortable and professional” – referencing problems back in February of 2025 that resulted in an interim person to help keep the peace as well as sheriff’s deputies. There were allegations of an unsafe work environment. Ostrom commented Chamber’s actions imply that all township staff are “targets for his future potential assaults”. She further detailed alleged lies he spreads on social media, and his lack of experience and preparation for the role.



Clerk Valerie Niemiec told WHMI the situation is the result of Chambers’ recent “inappropriate actions”. She said the agenda items were from just the past three weeks alone but issues have really been going on for 16 months and they’ve tried to deal with it all internally but it’s now escalating into the public. Niemiec said the reprimand-based motions were for the board to “take action to try and insulate the township from legal liability caused by the written words of the supervisor” - stressing the board neither agrees with his statements nor condones his behavior. She noted boards have very limited ability to manage elected officials and no authority to fire them, but their board does have a responsibility to protect the township. Niemiec added it is really unfortunate – saying “we’re sorry that we are in this position and that the township and community is in this position”.



More information is available in the board packet. That link is provided top.



Our February 2025 story is linked bottom.