Putnam Township Reports Extremely High Turnout For General Election

November 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Canvassers has certified election results for Putnam Township – and it was reported things went splendidly and the community had the highest voter participation for early-voting in the county.



The township handles elections for the Village of Pinckney.



It was a highly controversial election season for the small town, in which voters ultimately elected former President Linda Lavey back to the president post – unseating current President Jeff Buerman.



Drama followed the General Election into last week’s Village Council meeting, when a resolution was put forward to appoint Buerman as the “Village Manager and Zoning Administrator and establish an initial transition period”.



Residents who spoke said they were opposed to keeping Buerman employed when he was voted out, “it was not a good look for the village”, and felt the resolution was “shady” and snuck in on the agenda at the very last minute.



After the public opposition, the resolution was tabled and a special meeting was tentatively called for this past Monday. It was later announced that would not be happening, and the next meeting of Council is December 14th. Buerman’s last day is expected to be December 1st.



At this Wednesday’s Putnam Township Board of Trustees meeting, Clerk Val Niemiec reported that things fared extremely well for the municipality in the November General Election – noting they had “incredibly high participation” and had a lot of people in the township hall.



Niemiec stated they received the results of the canvass of the election on Wednesday, which is where the Board of Canvassers reviews everything that was done, and pointed to a 14-page report that was issued for the township. She said “It is perfect, there is not a single fault in anything that we did in our election, so it was very, very exciting and an incredible credit to the election team that we had here, the 43 election workers did a great job and it was really great”.



Niemiec noted they also set a new record for early voting with 1,612 voters that they took care of. Further, she stated “We had the highest percentage of voter participation out of any jurisdiction in all of Livingston County here in Putnam Township – our voters are really adopting it, I’m glad they’re really adopting it”. 2,370 voted absentee and 1,547 voted on Election Day.



On Election Day though, Niemiec stated there were not enough parking spaces and they had cars lined up and down the driveway trying to get into the lot. She said they need more people to participate in early voting, unless they want to wait in line – stressing it’s the exact same experience as on Election Day, and everything is set up the same.



Niemiec said they’ll be working hard on that in 2028, which is going to be another big election year with huge participation.



Putnam Township was also the first municipality to fully report results on Election Night.