Putnam Township Board To Honor Late Frank Sample Jr.

August 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Putnam Township Board has plans to honor a well-known community member and county commissioner who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month.



The Board of Trustees met Wednesday night, and a moment of silence was held at the beginning in memory of 50-year-old Frank Sample, who passed away on August 5th. He spent his career at Assemblers Inc - the family business founded by his father - before taking over the company and continuing its legacy.



Sample served on the county board for four years, and was extremely well known and loved throughout the community.



Clerk Valerie Niemiec reported there’s been a lot of discussion at the township hall and office about doing something in remembrance of Sample – in partnership with the Village of Pinckney and the Putnam Township Fire Department.



Niemiec said they're proposing three flowering trees and a plaque to be put in between their EMS Building and the First Responder Memorial. Niemiec noted employee and staff donations will fund the project.



Further, it was relayed that the County is now looking at renaming the EMS building in honor of Sample. Niemiec said she was contacted by Board Chair Nick Fiani and he was in support of what the township is doing with the memorial and wants to do something together for a ceremony or event in the fall.



As requested, the Putnam Township Board approved a motion “to strongly support the Livingston County Board of Commissioners initiative to dedicate and name the Putnam EMS Station in honor of Frank Sample Jr.” That motion passed unanimously.



A link to Sample’s obituary is provided.