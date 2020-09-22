Putnam Township Fire Department Promotes New Lieutenant

September 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Putnam Township firefighter is moving up in the ranks.



The department recently announced the appointment of Andrew Zaleski to the position of full-time Lieutenant/Training Coordinator. Zaleski was said to be one of four internal candidates who applied for the position. After panel interviews and township board approval, Zeleski was offered the position and started August 23rd. At the Putnam Township regular board meeting last week, Lt. Zaleski was officially sworn in by Township Clerk Sally Guyon, in front of the township board. His young son Everett and wife Kimberly participated in the ceremony. Zaleski’s parents, Karen and Steve, were also in attendance. Zaleski is a graduate of Brighton High School and has grown up around Livingston County his entire life.



A press release states he has dedicated his work in emergency services for over 18 years with Livingston County EMS, Brighton, Hamburg and Green Oak Fire Departments. Lt. Zaleski started with Putnam Township Fire Department as a paid-on-call firefighter in June 2019.