Putnam Twp. Fire Department Awarded Emergency Equipment Grant

July 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Putnam Township Fire Department formally accepted a grant on Monday that aided in the purchase of gas metering equipment to enhance its emergency response capabilities.



The department accepted the grant in the amount of $14,473 from Energy Transfer during a ceremony at the fire station off West M-36.



Putnam Township Fire Chief Curt Ruf said many families in their area rely on natural gas service to heat their homes and power appliances so being able to monitor and respond to gas emergencies is paramount. He says the grant from Energy Transfer has funded a new set of gas monitors to replace an older, broken set; allowing them to detect any hazardous gas or oxygen-deficient atmospheres more quickly and effectively and better serve the community.



Energy Transfer, an energy logistics company, uses its First Responder Fund to provide grants to help further the primary mission of first responder organizations including local fire departments, emergency medical services, county emergency management agencies; county, regional and local police departments and other eligible agencies.



Grants are determined based on a competitive application and review process, and written applications are accepted on a rolling basis for the following cycle.



Senior Specialist for Public Affairs at Energy Transfer Robin Tilley Hull said first responders face increasing financial challenges and more stringent equipment standards. She said they’re proud to support first responders in the areas where they operate, whether through monetary grants to directly fund emergency equipment or through pipeline safety and response training.



Featured photo holding check on the left; Robin Tilley Hull, Energy Transfer Rep.; Holding Check on the right; Curt Ruf Putnam Township Fire Chief; also pictured are representatives of Energy Transfer, Board Members of Putnam Township, and Putnam Township Fire Department Staff. Photos courtesy Loren Vail.