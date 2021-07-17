Putnam Twp. Fire Department To Host Grant Award Ceremony

July 17, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Putnam Township Fire Department will host a grant award ceremony Monday.



The department will formally accept a grant in the amount of $14,473 from Energy Transfer, which aided in the purchase of gas metering equipment to enhance the department’s emergency response capabilities.



Energy Transfer, an energy logistics company, uses its First Responder Fund to provide grants to help further the primary mission of first responder organizations including local fire departments, emergency medical services, county emergency management agencies; county, regional and local police departments and other eligible agencies. Grants are determined based on a competitive application and review process, and written applications are accepted on a rolling basis for the following cycle.



The grant award ceremony event starts at 10am Monday at the Fire Department located at 3250 West M-36 in Pinckney. Officials from Putnam Township and the fire department, as well as representatives from Energy Transfer, will be in attendance and equipment will be on display.