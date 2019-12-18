Putnam Twp. Fire Department Announces Promotions

December 18, 2019

The promotions took place during the Department’s Annual Christmas Party on Saturday, December 14th and include Rod Humble, a 20-year veteran of the department, who was promoted from Assistant Chief to Deputy Chief, while Rob Mason, a 23-year veteran of the department, was promoted to Assistant Chief from Captain.



Don Bedwell, a 17-year veteran of the department, was promoted to Captain from Lieutenant. Tom Parrish, a 14-year veteran of the department, was promoted to Fire Marshal/Captain from senior firefighter. Mike Fradette, a 9-year veteran of the department, was promoted to Sergeant from senior firefighter.



Bob Lechtanski and Nate Hincher, both 4-year veterans of the department, and Sean McGinty, who has been with the department for three years, were all promoted to Sergeant from senior firefighter as well.



The Ceremony was attended by many family members, other members of emergency services of the county, and township officials.