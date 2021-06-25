Putnam Township & Sheriff's Office To Extend Contract

June 25, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Putnam Township officials are interested in extending their contract with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



A memo from Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy to the Board of Commissioners states that his office has been approached by Putnam Township and that they are agreeable to the terms of a contract extension for law enforcement services. The current contract is set to expire at the end of the month. This extension would be for 3 years, beginning July 1st, and running through June 30th, 2024. Murphy notes the only changes are the term of the contract and the financial compensation. The first year, Putnam Township will pay $109,803.20. Year two will be $113,651.20. The final year will be for $117,624.00. Per County policy, these costs reflect the true costs of the contract minus a 25% contracting incentive.



The contract calls for 40 hours of dedicated law enforcement services to be determined by the township, five days a week. Existing field services personnel that are covered by the current 2021 fiscal year approved budget will staff it.



Having passed through Monday’s Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee, it will now go to the full Board of Commissioners for final approval, this coming Monday.