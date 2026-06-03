Surface Gravel Being Placed On Roads In Putnam Township Next Week

June 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some road work and potential delays in Putnam Township next week.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that a surface gravel project will start up next Monday, June 8th on Toma Road, Tiplady Road, and Dexter Townhall Road.



There will be some traffic impact, with only local traffic permitted in the project boundaries.



Toma Road south of Patterson Lake Road to the county line, Dexter Townhall south of Tiplady Road to the county line, and Tiplady Road between Toma Road and Dexter Townhall Road will all be closed to thru-traffic.



The project is expected to only take about a week, and wrap up on Friday, June 12th.