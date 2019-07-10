Outgoing Putnam Fire Chief Amburgey To Be Celebrated Friday

July 10, 2019

The public is invited out to a retirement party and celebration for Putnam Township’s long-time fire chief.



Greg Amburgey is a lifelong Putnam Township-resident, Pinckney High School graduate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Amburgey joined the Puntam Township Fire Department over 40 years ago, spending the last 21 as chief. This Friday is his last day with the department and a retirement party is being thrown in his honor.



Chief Amburgey proved instrumental in his years in charge of the department, and credited with having a big hand in getting a new fire station built, and keeping top of the line equipment and fire trucks available for the Putnam Township firefighters serving the community. In addition to leading the fire department, Chief Amburgey served with the Michigan Fire Chief’s Association, the Livingston County Fire Chief’s Association, and the Livingston County Red Cross.



Filling his shoes is Chief Curt Ruf, who comes from the Brighton Area Fire Authority and was sworn in by the Putnam Township Board of Trustees in May. Ruf says that the transition has been smooth and that he has Chief Amburgey to thank for that. Chief Ruf said that Chief Amburgey left a “very good department” and that he intends to continue moving it forward.



Residents from all over area, particularly in the Putnam Township and Village of Pinckney, are invited out to celebrate Chief Amburgey’s career and accomplishments this Friday. The retirement party will take place at the Putnam Township Fire Station, located at 3250, West M-36, from 3 to 5pm. (MK)