Two Road Projects To Begin Today

May 18, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Construction gets underway today on a pair of local roads, one of them a long-term project and the other slated to be done by the end of the week,



The Livingston County Road Commission says that work will begin Tuesday morning on Pinckney Road (D-19) from South of Swarthout Road to Schafer Road in Putnam Township for pavement rehabilitation and shoulder widening. The work is expected to last through mid-August with a high-traffic impact and major delays as two-way traffic will be maintained via flag control.



Meanwhile, work is also slated to begin on Triangle Lake Road, from Sundance Ridge to Coon Lake Road in Marion Township. That project to mill and repave that section of roadway will also utilize flag control but should be completed by Friday.



Road commission officials remind the public that all project timelines are weather-dependent as well as affected by contractor schedules and other factors.