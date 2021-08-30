Putnam Man Finishes Among Top Ten At CrossFit Games

August 30, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local man recently competed in the international CrossFit Games, ranking among the top ten in his age category.



60-year-old Craig Fegan of Putnam Township, who works out at Kensington Valley CrossFit in Brighton, competed last month at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.



Fegan, speaking on WHMI's Mike & Jon in the Morning, says the process started in March with the worldwide CrossFit open, which spanned three weeks and narrowed down 1,800 athletes to about 180 worldwide. Then in May, the Age Group Qualifier gave Fegan a shot at making it to the Games, which he did, finishing in 12th place overall. From there, he participated in the CrossFit Games, ranking 6th overall for the 60-65 age group.



According to his head coach Jessica Chaplin, Fegan “is one of the hardest working people I know; it has been something special to see him develop over the last three years.” Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Mike O’Brian, who is a part-owner at Kensington Valley CrossFit and one of Fegan’s coaches, called him “one of the fittest in the world (top 20) in his age group.”



Fegan, who recently retired as a database administrator from Consumers Energy, says it was his kids who got him into CrossFit about seven years ago and he’s hoping to continue to improve and return to the Games next year.