New Putnam Township Fire Lieutenant/Inspector Sworn In

November 23, 2019

The new full-time Lieutenant/Inspector for the Putnam Township Fire Department has been officially sworn in. Brandy Mason was chosen from a pool of 4 internal candidates. After panel interviews, she offered the position and started in her new role on October 13th.



Wednesday night, she was officially sworn in by Putnam Township Clerk Sally Guyon in front of the full Board of Trustees and several members of the fire department. Her two children, Abby and Jimmy, along with her husband Rob Mason who is an Assistant Chief in the department, also participated in the ceremony. Lt. Mason has lived her entire life in the community, is a graduate of Pinckney High School, and has served as an on-call firefighter for the Putnam Fire Department for the past 18 years. (Pics: Linda Lavey and Valerie Niemiec) (MK)