Increasing Crashes At Putnam Township Intersection

September 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some improvements in the name of safety are expected at a busy intersection in Putnam Township.



The Fire Department released information on behalf of the Township Board. It said there’s been a lot of thoughtful public/online discussions and concerns recently about the intersection of Darwin/Toma/Patterson Lake Roads - particularly in regards to a number of significant vehicle crashes in the last couple of weeks.



Putnam Township officials studied run data from Putnam Township Fire Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office regarding incidents at the intersection.



The Livingston County Road Commission was contacted and the Department said it’s happy to report that the Road Commission is working on providing further beacons and notifications to make drivers more aware of the intersection upon approach.



A plan of when the improvements will take place from the Road Commission is anticipated within the next 30 days.



Once specifics of the plan are finalized, the Department and Township will reach out to the community.



The Department further thanked everyone who called and/or expressed concerns about making the intersection safer.



Photo: Putnam Fire/Google Street View.