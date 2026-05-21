Purple Heart Recipient, Family to Receive New, Mortgage-Free Home in Wixom

May 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Purple Heart recipient and his family are receiving a new mortgage-free home in Wixom, thanks to the non-profit Building Homes for Heroes. A groundbreaking celebration was held Wednesday.



Retired Marine Corps Lance Corporal Daniel Rae suffered a traumatic brain injury when an IED struck his vehicle in Afghanistan back in 2011. He had to relearn how to walk, speak, and use his fine motor skills.



"It was a nightmare. Never really thought I'd be where I am today. Not much motivation. Today, I feel kinds of renewed and ready to take on what's next," he said.



The Rae family was honored with a small parade and celebration thanks in large part to Pulte-Group's Built to Honor program, Lowe's Home Improvement, along with veterans and first responders from the Wixom area.



"I'm very happy that we're not going to have to move homes very much. Like, how we used to always be moving and stuff. I'm just very happy that we're going to be in a home," said Rae's oldest son.



Photos courtesy of Building Homes for Heroes' Facebook.