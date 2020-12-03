New Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative

December 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





A new grant program aims to meet the urgent need of small businesses disproportionately impacted the COVID-19 virus in Livingston County and across the state.



The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative will utilize federal CARES Act funding to provide $10 (m) million in grants to small businesses. The initiative is intended to meet the urgent need of Michigan businesses including restaurants and bars, lodging providers, live event venues and movie theaters, conference and meeting facilities, indoor recreation facilities, and gyms and fitness centers. Grants of up to $15,000 will be awarded to support eligible businesses facing drastic reductions in cash flow and the continued support of their workforce. The grants can be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, or utility expenses.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the program at a recent press conference. She says as they continue to take necessary precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, many of Michigan’s small businesses are experiencing additional strain, particularly now during the holiday season and heading into winter.



Region 9, which includes Livingston, Washtenaw, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee and Monroe Counties, has been allocated $900,000.



Businesses can begin applying December 15th. Funds will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis. More information can be found through the provided link.