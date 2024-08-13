Pure Energy to Install New Windows for Cohoctah Twp Man

August 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Cohoctah Township man will soon receive new windows thanks to Pure Energy Window Company.



Tony Albaugh was paralyzed 33 years ago in a crash and has limited movement in his arms and hands.



Pure Energy was contacted by Pam Martz of Brighton Township, who had learned of Tony's financial situation, and paid off all of his back taxes.



She originally asked for a new sliding glass door so Albaugh didn't have to struggle going outside, but Pure Energy owner Adrian Beaver said assessed the situation and offered do a lot more.



"It just seemed like it was definitely the right thing to do, to go ahead and not just do the sliding glass door, but ultimately replace all of the windows in his house," says Beaver.



"So he could be able to see out of them and ultimately to get out of the house and get onto his deck without having to have someone forcefully open that sliding glass door."



While Pure Energy serves most of Southeast Michigan, Albaugh says Livingston County holds a special place in the hearts of his family.



"My dad, growing up, he always talked about making sure when there's an opportunity to help, to do that," he says.



"We get approached with different things all the time, whether we're working with a veteran, a family in need, or anyone who doesn't have the ability to do it. Why not help?"