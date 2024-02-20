"Pundits and Pollsters" Breakfast for Local Business Owners

February 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Pundits and Pollsters" breakfast for business owners Wednesday morning.



Chamber President Pam McConeghy says speakers from both sides of the aisle will explain new laws and ongoing litigation involving wages, state income tax and other business-related issues.



"Business owners are always affected by everything. This is just another one of those years where things are little bit up in the air. We will have these experts that will be addressing questions. There will be plenty of time for Q&A after they speak," says McConeghy.



"I think people will find it interesting on how politics really does affect business."



Tickets are still available for $35, which also includes breakfast. The forum runs from 8-10am Wednesday at Waldenwoods Conference Center.