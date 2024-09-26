Pumpkinfest Signals the Start of Fall in South Lyon

September 26, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



South Lyon is welcoming fall with their annual Pumpkinfest this weekend.



This year’s theme is “Rock Around a Pumpkin.”



Pumpkinfest will kick off with the annual parade and run. Pumpkinfest President Kathy Swan said they are expecting about 1,500 people walking with the 48 floats in this year’s parade.



There will be activities for everyone, including downtown booths and vendors selling local goods and games. This year will also feature a chili cook off, a pie eating contest and pie baking contest and a Pokémon Capture.



The Dock Dogs are back after being absent from the festival for a few years, Swan said. Competing dogs will jump into a pool to see who has the longest jump.



“You can bring your dog out and have them compete with the big pool,” Swan said.



Scarecrows designed by local businesses have already begun popping up in town. The scarecrow contest will be judged this weekend.



Local businesses will also be open to allow attendees to support stores and restaurants in the area.



There will also be plenty of food available. In addition to local restaurants, there will also be booths set up selling fair favorites such as funnel cakes and corn dogs.



Due to the event taking place with vendors and activities set up in the road, there will be closures for people to navigate around. Beginning at noon on Friday, Lafayette Street (Pontiac Trail) will be closed between Liberty and Whipple Streets and Lake Street (10 Mile Road) will be closed between Wells and Washington Streets.



Pumpkinfest will run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.



More information and directions can be found at https://www.southlyonpumpkinfest.com/