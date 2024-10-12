Pumpkin Palooza This Saturday at Lovy’s Equine Sanctuary

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Spend some time with adorable animals and support a good cause at Lovy’s Equine Sanctuary’s first Pumpkin Palooza.



Lovy’s is both a horse rescue and equine therapy based in South Lyon. They are “founded on the principles of healing, rehabilitation and empowerment,” their Facebook said.



They will have horse rides, crafts, pumpkins and adoptable horses on hand. Visitors and horses alike will also be able to get their faces painted.



“Yes, you can paint our horses–Ebony is ready for her makeover!”



The sanctuary doesn’t just have horses. The resident goats will have fresh breath while they’re in the kissing booth.



“Get up close and personal with our adorable goats, ready for a smooch,” said. “It’s an event you won’t want to miss!”



100% of the proceeds will go into supporting the animals at the sanctuary.



Beth Duguay and Kari Holmes will be providing music during the festivities. Holmes, a Nashville America Records artist, was the 2021 Entertainer of the Year at the Josie Music Awards.



Pumpkin Palooza will run from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 10505 Tuthill Road in South Lyon.



(photo credit: Lovy's Equine Sanctuary)