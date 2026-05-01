Public Welcome to See Lingenfelter Collection to Benefit American Cancer Society

May 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton's Lingenfelter Private Collection of high performance sports cars and classic roadsters will open its doors to the public Saturday, for its annual fundraiser benefitting the American Cancer Society.



"We've been doing this for about 10 years. If we can raise about $50,000, we will have raised a half million dollars for American Cancer Society over that period of time," owner Ken Lingenfelter told WHMI News.



The springtime event also gives enthusiasts a chance to dust off their own luxury automobiles and show them off.



"I think there's about 120 or 130 (cars in the collection), and we're all anxious to get started enjoying regular cars, performance cars, whatever the case may be. It will be a very busy day. We get a really good crowd," Lingenfelter added.



Admission is whatever donation you can make to the American Cancer Society.



It runs from 10 am until 5 pm Saturday at the Private Collection off Lochlin Drive.



More information is linked below.