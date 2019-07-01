Public Voting Underway For Howell Art Project

The Howell Art Project is asking the public to vote for their favorite downtown art.



Following the installation of multiple murals created throughout downtown this past May, the public is now being invited to vote for their favorite pieces of art – which will be reproduced, and adorn downtown walls throughout the year. Currently, close to 20 pieces of art are on display in the windows of the Howell Opera House, vying for the public to ‘text their votes’ for their favorite pieces to determine who will win the ‘People’s Choice Award’. The artwork was created by artists from across Livingston County, with the public voting period now underway and running thought July 5th. The community can vote for their favorite piece by texting the code displayed on each art piece. Votes can also be submitted online.



All votes will be compiled at the close of public voting, with the People’s Choice award winner announced at the Public Art Unveil and Art Walk planned for the evening of Friday, September 13th. During the walk, the top artwork will be unveiled and prominently displayed on the exterior of downtown businesses. Following the unveiling and art walk, the entire community is invited to join Howell Main Street for the final component of the Howell Art Project, which includes an illuminated light show projected on the side of the Historic County Courthouse, honoring Howell’s history. For more information or to vote, visit the provided link. (JM)