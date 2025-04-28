Public Meeting Tuesday on $35M Improvement Project on 12 Mile, Between Beck and Novi Rd

April 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with the cities of Novi and Wixom, invites the public to attend a public meeting about planned 2026-28 improvements to 12 Mile Road from Beck Road to Novi Road on Tuesday.



The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City of Novi Firearms Training Center, 26350 Lee BeGole Drive (off of 11 Mile Road west of Meadowbrook Road, north of the Novi Department of Public Works Building).



The meeting will be open-house format -- there will not be a formal presentation, but RCOC staff will be present to answer questions throughout the meeting. Additionally, large diagrams of the planned improvements, including preliminary right of way acquisition plans will be available.



The project, estimated to cost $35 million, will be funded through a combination of federal funds, RCOC dollars and contributions from the cities of Novi and Wixom and from Oakland County general government.



The improvements will include:



Widening 12 Mile Road between Beck and Dixon roads to a four-lane boulevard, including pedestrian facilities on both sides of the road.



Removing and replacing the pavement between Dixon and Novi roads.



Installing a 10-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of 12 Mile Road and a 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side, excluding at the CSX railroad crossing. The sidewalks at the railroad will be five-feet wide on both the north and south sides of 12 Mile Road.



Improving the curve at 12 Mile Road east of Beck Road.



Improving drainage throughout the corridor.



Updating the CSX railroad crossing.



Replacing several large culverts under the road.



Replacing existing traffic signals, and adding new signals, throughout the corridor.



Constructing an additional southbound lane on Beck Road at the 12 Mile Road intersection.



Realigning the Taft Road/12 Mile Road intersection.



Reconstructing the West Park/12 Mile Road intersection and adding dual right-turn lanes from West Park to 12 Mile Road.



The proposed work is expected to begin with site preparation in 2026, followed by utility relocation and construction, which will take place from 2027 through late 2028.



The 12 Mile Road project underwent a comprehensive environmental assessment, conducted per federal regulations. The purpose of this meeting is to share additional roadway design refinements that were not presented during the initial comprehensive study. Details about the study can be found at the link below.



Anyone wishing to attend the April 29 meeting who requires special accommodations in accordance with the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or Title VI, including those requiring language assistance, should call RCOC at 248-645-2000 and ask to be directed to the RCOC Engineering Department to submit their request. The Road Commission will provide such services free of charge, with reasonable advanced notice.