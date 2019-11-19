Public Meeting Set To Discuss TCE Emissions In Howell

November 19, 2019

A public meeting will be held later this week to educate community members about trichloroethylene vapor intrusion and air emissions found at a facility in Howell.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE); and the Livingston County Health Department have scheduled the meeting for Thursday to discuss an investigation into trichloroethylene, or TCE, vapor intrusion and outdoor air emissions in Howell. The meeting will be held from 7 to 9pm at Parker Middle School to offer information about test results of elevated levels of TCE found in the indoor air near the Diamond Chrome Plating facility at 604 south Michigan Ave in Howell.



EGLE is investigating the potential sources of the contamination and the extent to which the company is responsible. EGLE continues to collect and evaluate air data and is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to collect more samples in the affected area. Recent air monitoring results have indicated TCE in the outdoor air at levels that are determined to have created a public health hazard. Upon consultation with MDHHS and EGLE, the Livingston County Health Department issued an order for Diamond Chrome Plating to immediately stop the release of TCE and the company has complied with this order.



Exposure to elevated levels of TCE may have health effects such as defects in developing fetuses, compromised immune systems, and an increased risk of developing kidney cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to MDHHS.



More information can be found at the attachment below. (DK)