Public Info. Meeting Wednesday On Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street Project

March 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A second public information meeting is set tomorrow about the planned 2026 drainage improvement and reconstruction project on Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street in the City of South Lyon and Lyon Township.



The project limits are on Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street from 9 Mile to the CSX Railroad tracks located just north of 10 Mile in the two communities.



Wednesday’s meeting is hosted by the Road Commission for Oakland County. It will take place from 4pm to 7pm at the South Lyon City and School Administration Building, 335 South Warren Street. The meeting will be an open-house format, with no formal presentation.



RCOC staff will be present to answer questions throughout the meeting. Large maps and diagrams of the planned improvements will be available for public viewing.



The first public information meeting was held last June at South Lyon High School.



The approximately $11 million project will resolve decades-old flooding problems and improve traffic flow and safety while enhancing aesthetics. It will be paid for with federal funds and contributions from RCOC, the City of South Lyon and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program).



The project is expected to start this spring and be substantially completed this fall. The work includes:

-Reconstructing the drain system between the Yerkes Drain and Detroit Street to reduce flooding.



-Installing a storm sewer from the Yerkes Drain south to University Avenue.



-Reconstructing Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street roadway impacted by sewer construction as well as from south of Dorothy Street to the Yerkes Drain.



-Milling (removal of existing pavement) and repaving with asphalt on sections of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street not impacted by sewer construction.



-Modernizing traffic signals at the Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street intersections with Reynold Sweet Parkway, McHattie Street and at 10 Mile Road/Lake Street.



-Upgrading pedestrian crosswalks throughout the project to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



-Replacing curbs and gutters where needed.



-Extending the southbound right-turn lane on Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street from north of 9 Mile Road to Princeton Drive.



-Constructing an eastbound, right-turn lane on 9 Mile Road at Pontiac Trail.





During the project, northbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street will be closed to traffic in the project area, while southbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street will remain mostly open. There will be short-term closures of southbound Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street for sewer work and to complete other improvements, and those closures will be announced. Additionally, on-street parking will be prohibited on this section of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street during construction.



10 Mile Road/Lake Street will be closed at Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street for a duration to install sewer and complete other improvements. Various side street closures, including 10 Mile Road/Lake Street, will also be required for sewer and road construction. Dates of those closures will be announced as they approach.



This section of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street carries approximately 20,000 vehicles daily.



Anyone wishing to attend the meeting who requires special accommodations in accordance with the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or Title VI, including those requiring language assistance, should call RCOC at 248-645-2000 and ask to be directed to the RCOC Engineering Department to submit your request. The Road Commission will provide such services free of charge, provided reasonable advance notice is given.



For more information on the project, visit the provided link.