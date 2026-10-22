Public Input Sought On Temporary Use Of Parkland During 2027 Kent Lake/Grand River Project

October 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Public input is being sought about the planned temporary use of a small amount of parkland as part of a 2027 project at a very busy intersection in Lyon Township.



The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is seeking public input on the parkland as part of its large project to reconstruct and resurface the intersection of Kent Lake Road and Grand River.



In particular, the Road Commission is seeking public feedback about the proposed temporary use of a small section of Island Lake State Recreation Area and the Huron Valley Trail - located immediately adjacent to and within the road right of way and small sections of Kensington Metropark adjacent to the intersection.



The proposed work includes slope grading, the minor realignment of trail sidewalks at the Kent Lake Road/Grand River intersection and paving Kent Lake Road/Huron River Parkway at the Kensington Metropark entrance.



The Road Commission says it is proposing a “de minimis” use (“de minimis” is Latin for “generally minor in nature”) of small sections of the two parks as regulated under Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966.



As part of the project, RCOC will rebuild the pedestrian crossing of Kent Lake Road for the Island Lake Pathway (part of the Huron Valley/Island State Recreation Area Trail).



The work will be within the existing road right of way, and the pathway will be closed during construction.



The paving of Huron River Parkway within Kensington Metropark will be from the park entrance for about an eighth of a mile into the park. Kensington Metropark Access will remain open during paving.



Comments about the proposed park use should be submitted to the Road Commission by phone at 877-858-4804 or via email at design@rcoc.org.





The project will also include:



• Reconstructing and resurfacing Kent Lake Road and portions of Grand River Ave. at the intersection.



• Reconfiguring the center left-turn lane from Kent Lake Road onto Grand River Ave.



• Reconfiguring the northbound Kent Lake Road ramp onto eastbound I-96, moving it away from the intersection and the existing pedestrian crossing.



• Modernizing the traffic signal at the Kent Lake Road/Grand River Ave. intersection.



• Installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant crosswalks and pedestrian signals with pushbutton activation at the intersection.



• Improving the Huron Valley Trail crossing of Kent Lake Road to provide a shorter and safer crossing for trail users.



• Installing new curb and gutter along the roads and making drainage improvements.



• Rehabilitating an existing culvert under Kent Lake Road.



• Installing intersection lighting.



• Placing new pavement markings and road signs.





The Kent Lake Road and Grand River Ave. intersection and I-96 eastbound on ramp from Kent Lake Road will be closed during construction, which is expected to start in August 2027 and be completed in the fall of 2027.



Utility work and tree clearing will take place during this upcoming winter (2026/27).



The project is expected to cost approximately $3 million and will be paid for with federal funds and contributions from RCOC and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks.



Photo: Google Street View