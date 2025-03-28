Public Input Sought on Proposed Expansion of Fenton Area Mobile Home Park

March 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tyrone Township trustees are seeking the public's input before deciding whether to amend a consent decree that would allow a major expansion of a manufactured home community off Hogan Road.



They heard from one of the developers of Tyrone Woods Tuesday.



"The township's future land use for this expansion area, there's almost a 20-acre quasi public in the southwest corner. But most of it, 46 acres of the expansion area is designated as mobile home residential. So its intended to be another expansion here," Bill Anderson told trustees.



The consent decree was last updated in 2013, according to the board's agenda packet linked below.



However, trustees raised various concerns about increased traffic, previous accidents at Hogan and Linden, along with public safety and other issues.



"There's nothing in the master plan that I can see that says we will increase, or would want to increase mobile home park districts," said Treasurer Jennifer Eden.



"The proposed property would have to go through the rezoning process. That would include traffic studies, sewer studies, environmental impact studies. And we would have to look at expanding our public safety resources."



The Tyrone Township Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet again Tuesday, April 1.



Photos courtesy of Tyrone Woods' website linked below.