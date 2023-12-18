Public Input Sought in Financing Michigan Clean Energy Projects

December 18, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The State of Michigan is seeking public input on ways to advance the state's clean energy economy by means of federal funding.



Billions of dollars in federal loans are available to invest in climate and energy-related projects through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO). State officials say they are committed to fully decarbonizing the state’s economy by 2050 and generating 100% of the state’s power from clean sources by 2040.



Several state departments, including the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), are assessing the need for a State Energy Finance Institution (SEFI) that would unlock federal loans and loan guarantees not otherwise available. The financing would support public and private clean energy and emissions-reducing projects and clean energy businesses in the state.



EGLE is seeking input on potential clean energy initiatives that affect local communities, span more than one community, or effect neighborhoods beyond Michigan boundaries.



The input will be used toward the implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan and the recent clean energy legislation signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.





Responses must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Submit written responses via one of the following:



Online form.

Email to EGLE-OCE@Michigan.gov with the subject line “SEFI R”.



Regular U.S. mail to:

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Executive Office

Office of Climate and Energy

P.O. Box 30473

Lansing, MI 48909-7973



Businesses of all sizes are encouraged to provide feedback, along with economic development organizations, community leaders, residents, local units of government, and public institutions.



More information can be found at the provided link.