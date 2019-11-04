Public Input Sought On Howell Police Dept. Practices

November 4, 2019

Community members will have an opportunity next week to share their thoughts on various aspects of the Howell Police Department.



A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) will arrive next Tuesday, November 12th, to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. Police Chief George Basar says receiving verification that the department meets the MLEAC’s best practice standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, which he says is a “highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence”. The Howell Police Department must comply with 105 standards in order to achieve accreditation status.



As part of the final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comment to the Assessment Team via email or telephone. Telephone comments can be made on Wednesday, November 13th, between the hours of 9 and 11am by calling 517-540-6706. Email comments can be sent to police@cityofhowell.org.



Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency's ability to comply with the Commission's standards. A copy of the standards can be viewed at the Howell Police Department. Anyone looking to provide written comments can email the Accreditation Program Manager at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org or send them to the Michigan Accreditation Law Enforcement Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.



Additional details can be found at the attachment below.