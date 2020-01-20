Public Input Sought On SEMCOG Work Program

January 20, 2020

Public input is being sought on a guiding plan for the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.



SEMCOG has announced the public comment period for the fiscal year 2020-2021 Work Program for Southeast Michigan. The Work Program serves as the basis for all SEMCOG work, along with the planning work of transportation planning partners. It is the foundation of grant applications, interagency financial pass-through agreements, and SEMCOG’s Annual Operating Budget.



As the Work Program is implemented, many of the resulting products are guided by SEMCOG’s Transportation Coordinating Council and task forces, Executive Committee, and/or General Assembly. SEMCOG’s meeting structure provides opportunity for input from a variety of interested parties through diverse membership and meetings, which are open to the public; include public comment opportunities; posted on SEMCOG’s website and social media; and featured in Regional Update, SEMCOG’s biweekly newsletter.



Comments on the Work Program can be sent to SEMCOG’s Information Center, 1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400, Detroit, MI 48226-1904; call 313-324-3330; send faxes to (313) 961-4869; or e-mail infocenter@semcog.org.



Comments can also be given at an Executive Committee meeting that will be held Friday, February 21st at SEMCOG Offices. The meeting will allow the committee to present, discuss, and take final action to approve the Work Program. The Work Plan can be viewed at the attachment below. The public comment period is open for 30 days.