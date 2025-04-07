Public Hearing Thursday on Hartland Chick-Fil-A Proposal

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hartland Township Planning Commission is scheduled to host a public hearing Thursday evening to discuss a proposed Chick-Fil-A at the former Burger King site on M-59 just east of U.S. 23.



"A preliminary site plan essentially comes to the planning commission for a preliminary review. From there, it will head to our township board for review. It's just the beginning steps of the process as any project does here in Hartland Township," Township Manager Mike Luce told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



Luce said the biggest complaint his office receives is about increased traffic in that area.



"Obviously with M-59, there's not a lot Hartland Township can do with that, as it's a state road."



However, Luce said both MDOT and Livingston County Road Commission already signed off on Chick-Fil-A's plan to eliminate the existing entrance off M-59, forcing customers to use Blaine Road.



If ultimately approved by the township board, Hartland would boast Livingston County's first Chick-Fil-A location.



Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 7pm at Hartland Township Hall.



