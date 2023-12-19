Public Hearing On Rezoning Two Properties in Howell Twp

December 19, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Township Planning Commission is hosting a public hearing Tuesday night on rezoning a pair of properties.



Zoning Administrator Joe Daus says one involves a proposed neighborhood at Tooley and Bowen.



“That property had water and sewer run to it years ago and now somebody is looking at developing it,” he says. “We had a site plan almost approved years ago, before we had our downturn and everybody walked away from it. We’ve had a few concerns from neighbors about people being close to them out there again.”



“We haven’t had any traffic studies down. It’s a small, I think they’re talking 58 homes in there. So, it’s not a large complex. It shouldn’t be a huge issue for the roads.”

The other is a proposed car wash at the corner of M-59 and Oak Grove Road.



“And they’re adding a little bit of property that’s adjoining theirs and it needs to be rezoned to match the existing property,” says Daus.



Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled for 6:30p at the Howell Township Hall.