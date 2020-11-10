Public Hearing Being Held For Enbridge Line 5 Permit Request

November 10, 2020

A public hearing is being held to gather comment on a permit request for a new pipeline tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to hear from Michiganders on a recent permit request for a new Enbridge Line 5 pipeline tunnel. Tunnels constructed under the Straits of Mackinac require a Corps permit. The Corps is currently reviewing Enbridge’s application under the authority of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1889 and the Clean Water Act.



The hearing, scheduled for December 7th, affords the public the opportunity to present their views, opinions, and information on the proposed permit action. Positive or negative comments may be submitted. According to a release from the Corps, comments received will be considered in their determination on whether to issue, modify, condition, or deny the permit. Comments will be further used to assess impacts on endangered species, historic properties, water quality, general environmental effects, and other public interest factors. They can also help to determine whether the activity is contrary to the overall public interest. Pre-registration is not required, but is requested.



The hearing can be attended online or over the phone, with comments going onto record. Written comments are being accepted through December 17th.



For more information visit https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory-Program-and-Permits/Enbridge-Line-5-Tunnel/



Register for the event by emailing Line_5_LRE@usace.army.mil



Leave a comment at that same email address, Line_5_LRE@usace.army.mil



