Public Health Officials Warn of Rising Cases of Whooping Cough, Measles

July 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Public health leaders are urging parents to stay informed and keep their children up to date on vaccines during rising cases of vaccine-preventable illnesses across the state.



Michigan has reported 855 cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in the first six months of the year, according to officials. They said Michigan is on pace to match or exceed the 2,081 cases reported for all of 2024. 2023 had 110 cases reported.



Measles has also been confirmed in the state for the first time since 2019. There have been 18 confirmed cases this year, part of a larger outbreak nationwide.



“Infants and young children are at the highest risk for serious illness, hospitalization or worse,” Dr. Pamela Rockwell, family physician and chair of the Michigan Advisory Committee on Immunizations, said. “We have safe, effective vaccines that can prevent these outcomes. Now is the time for every Michigander to act to protect our most vulnerable loved ones.”



Doctors across the state said coverage levels are below what’s needed to stop the spread of highly contagious disease, despite many families keeping up with vaccinations.



“We’re seeing a growing gap between what we know works and what’s actually happening in communities,” Dr. Joshua Meyerson, pediatrician and Medical Director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. “Every missed or delayed vaccination is a missed opportunity to protect a child – and to protect our schools, daycares and neighborhoods.”



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the I Vaccinate campaign conducted a statewide survey of parents with children under 6-years-old in the spring. The survey showed that:



- Nearly 84% of parents say childhood vaccines are very or extremely important.



- Over 85% are keeping up with regular well-child visits – key moments for staying current on immunizations.



- 88.6% trust health care professionals as their most reliable source of vaccine information.



- 77.9% trust their own doctor’s guidance on vaccines.



“We know most Michigan parents support vaccines and trust their doctors,” Veronica Valentine McNalley, Founder of the I Vaccinate campaign and President of the Franny Strong Foundation, said. “But with new parents navigating changing recommendations and online misinformation, it’s critical that we keep showing up with empathy, facts and support. These are deeply personal decisions, and people need help cutting through the noise.”



According to a press release, the survey suggested that vaccine delays are rarely related to “vaccine hesitancy.” Parents listed logistical issues, such as transportation and access to appointments or uncertainty about a specific vaccine, often stemming from misinformation.



“Most parents aren’t anti-vaccine – they’re navigating real-life obstacles,” Meyerson said. “That’s why it’s so important to keep the conversation going. When doctors and families talk, we find a path forward.”



92% of measles cases nationally this year are among unvaccinated people or those with an unknown vaccination status. In Michigan, DTaP coverage for among toddlers is 71.5% and MMR coverage is 79.4%. Both are below the levels needed to prevent outbreaks.



“These diseases are serious, especially for infants and young children,” Ryan Malosh, Director of the Division of Immunization at MDHHS, said. “We have the tools to stop them. It starts with a quick check of your child’s records and conversation with your provider.”



Parents can check their child’s immunization status through their local health department or the child’s doctor. Those who are unsure or behind are encouraged to make an appointment with their child’s doctor or contact their local health department.



Recent data from the CDC shows that measles cases are the highest they’ve been since it was eradicated in the country in 2000. There have been 1,288 cases so far in 2025, spread across 39 states. 837 cases, 65% of the cases, were in those 19-years-old and younger. 368 were in children under 5-years-old.



