Public Comment Sought On Aging-Services Budget

April 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Public comment is being sought on the budget for a local non-profit that provides services for older adults and seniors, people with disabilities, and family caregivers across the region.



AgeWays Non-profit Senior Services invites the public to comment on its multi-year plan to spend approximately $26.4 (M) million annually in state and federal funds for critical senior services in fiscal years 2027-2029.



Older adults, family caregivers, senior advocates, senior care professionals and anyone else may give input.



The AgeWays service area includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, and Washtenaw counties.



Some of the top priorities for the next three years are improving access to and navigation of senior services and strengthening community partnerships.



The forum is scheduled at noon on Friday, May 8th, via Zoom.



It can be accessed using tinyurl.com/AgeWays27. That link is provided top.



Interested parties may also phone into the meeting at (305) 224-1968/Meeting ID: 206 683 4621.



The draft plan and a summary of the plan will be available for review at AgeWays.org on April 23rd.



Written comments on the plan can be submitted by May 23, 2026, to Katie Scharf at kscharf@ageways.org or to Katie Scharf, AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services, 31700 Middlebelt, Ste. 140, Farmington Hills, MI, 48334.



Questions about the plan or about accommodations to access the meeting (closed captioning, translation services) can be directed to Scharf by email or by phone at (248) 724-8624.