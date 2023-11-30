Public Feedback Sought in Wixom PD Accreditation Process

November 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) are in the process of Accrediting the Wixom Police Department.



MLEAC Accreditation requires members of the public to submit feedback regarding their experiences with officers and staff members at the Department.



The MLEAC consists of a team of law enforcement practitioners who interview not only the agency’s members- but members of the public, to determine areas of professional excellence and where organizational growth might be needed.



In order to achieve Accreditation, law enforcement agencies voluntarily undergo a "health check" of their policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services.



Wixom Police Chief Phil Langmeyer said achieving MLEAC Accreditation is a highly prized recognition of professional excellence. “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”



The Wixom Police Department must comply with a total of 108 standards in order to achieve Accredited status.



Public comments regarding the department will be utilized by the MLEAC as part of the Accreditation process. Feedback can be sent to Lt. Mark Bradley via telephone at 248-560-1359, or by emailing mbradley@wixomgov.org.



Written comments can also be emailed to the Accreditation Program Manager, Ron Wiles, at rwiles@michiganpolicechiefs.org or submitted via mail to the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.



Public input is highly encouraged, as external validation by outside parties increases trust and transparency, according to the MLEAC.



Accreditation is valid for a three-year period.



The Wixom Police Department is one of 54 law enforcement agencies throughout the state currently involved in the Accreditation Process. Other local agencies include Brighton PD, Hamburg Township PD, Milford PD, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



More information can be found at the provided links.