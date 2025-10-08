Public Comments Welcomed for Howell PD Accreditation

October 8, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Police Department is inviting the public to share comments as part of their accreditation process.



An assessor team from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will be at the station on Oct. 23. They’ll be examining the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.



“Verification by the team that the Howell Police Department meets the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Chief Michael Dunn.



Employees and members of the public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team as part of the final on-site assessment. Comments can be submitted by telephone or email. Calls can be made to 517-540-6743 Oct. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon. Emailed comments can be sent to Deputy Chief Matt Kelleher at mkelleher@cityofhowell.org.



Written comments about the department’s ability to comply with accreditation standards can email the Accreditation Program manager at msilverthorn@michiganpolicechiefs.org or write the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Parkway, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.



Phone comments are limited to five minutes. They must address the department’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards. The Howell Police Department has a copy of the standards. Those who wish to see them should contact Kelleher at 517-546-1330.



The Howell Police Department must comply with 108 standards in order to receive accreditation.



“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Dunn said.



Accreditation is valid for three years, during which time the agency is required to submit annual reports regarding their continued compliance with the standards.



“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies,” Matt Silverthorn, Accreditation Program Director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, said. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”



(photo credit: HPD)