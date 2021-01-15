Public Comments Being Taken On Flex Route Extension

January 15, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Following an online meeting earlier this week, state officials are now seeking additional public comment on the proposed US-23 Flex Route improvement project in Livingston County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation hosted the virtual public meeting this past Wednesday regarding the upcoming extension of the US-23 Flex Route from M-36 to the I-96/US-23 interchange. Local businesses, community stakeholders and interested residents were all encouraged to attend and here a brief presentation, followed by a question and answer session. The project, which is currently set to begin in 2024, is designed to improve traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor.



MDOT officials say the goal is to, “develop safe, efficient, and sustainable improvements to address current and future highway traffic and operations with the use of state-of-the-art traffic control measures and improved infrastructure.” For those unable to attend the meeting and make their thoughts known, an online comment form is now available.



Comments will be accepted through February 4th.