Public Comment Sought For County's Parks & Open Space Plan

February 21, 2019

Community members can now view the Livingston County Parks and Open Space Plan for insight on local resources.



The Livingston County Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee, in partnership with the Livingston County Planning Department, has drafted an update to the county’s current five-year parks and open space plan. The purpose of the plan is to guide the parks, open space and recreation decision-making of the Livingston County government until 2023.



Livingston County Planning Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson says an important part of the plan is an outline of how the two county parks are being developed and made accessible, though adds the plan is also useful for general knowledge regarding county and local park resources. The five-year plan requires a 30 day review and public comment period, which is now underway.



A draft copy of the plan is available on the county website, while residents can also view a hard copy of the plan at the front desk of the county’s Planning Department. Comments on the plan can be submitted to the Planning Department in writing, by phone or by e-mail. The review and comment period, which extends through March 12th, will be followed by a public hearing regarding the plan.



The hearing will be held in the Board of Commissioners Chambers at the regular March 20th meeting of the Planning Commission. A link to view the plan online can be found below. (DK)