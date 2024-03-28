Public Comment Encouraged in Hamburg Twp. Police Assessment

March 28, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com.



Public Safety Director Rick Duffany announced that a team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) will be conducting an on-site assessment of the Hamburg Township Police next week, on April 3 and April 4.



The MLEAC assessors will examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.



In order for a law enforcement agency to become accredited, it must comply with 128 stringent “best practice” standards which have been established by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.



Accreditation is valid for a three-year period.



Achieving accreditation is voluntary, but there are numerous benefits to it according to Public Safety Director Duffany. “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, and more public confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”



Duffany added that Hamburg Township Police personnel have spent over two years reviewing all department operations, adopting policies and procedures to comply with the “best practice” standards and securing proof that each standard not only has been adopted but also put into practice.



As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team.



The public may call 734-436-1176 on Thursday, April 4, 2024, between the hours of 9am–11am to submit their feedback. Telephone comments are limited to five (5) minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards.



Comments can also be emailed to the Accreditation Program Director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Chief Ron Wiles (Ret.), at rwiles@michiganpolicechiefs.org



A copy of the standards is available for review at the Hamburg Township Police Station located at 10409 Merrill Road Whitmore Lake, Michigan, 48189 or may be viewed on the Hamburg Township website at the provided link.