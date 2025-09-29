New Public Alerting Platform For Livingston County

September 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new public alerting platform is being implemented for Livingston County.



On Wednesday, October 1st, a different public alerting platform will be active in the County. The platform, Everbridge, was the first public alert system to ever be activated in Livingston County back in 2017.



In 2020, a decision was made to try different alerting platform. There was a five-year contract for that platform that ends on September 30th, 2025 and will no longer be viable.



Officials said the decision was made to return to Everbridge for a variety of reasons, one being the ability to assist the public directly when there are issues with their alerting account.



Emergency Management said it’s important that the public be aware that the change is taking place and that if they want to receive alerts from the county, they should “opt in” using the link provided.



Livingston County Emergency Management and other response agencies are sharing this information on their social media pages.



News releases to local media outlets and posting information on the Livingston County Emergency Management web page are other efforts being made to spread the word.



There will be a continuing information campaign over the next several months to advise as many people as possible. They will ask partner agencies to reach out to elderly residents, as well as community members to share the information and assist others with the opt in process. Landlines are able to be notified by the Everbridge alerting system.



For additional information, contact Livingston County Emergency Management Director Therese Cremonte at 517-540-7926.