1st Annual Hell To Paradise PTSD Awareness Ride

July 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The American Legion Riders’ 1st Annual Hell to Paradise PTSD Awareness Ride is set this weekend.



The ride will take place from Friday through Sunday, starting in the tiny Putnam Township hamlet of Hell and culminating in Paradise in the Upper Peninsula.



The 300+ mile motorcycle ride, conceived by Navy Veteran and American Legion Rider Road Captain Scott Igo, aims to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD.



A press release states “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) affects approximately 11-20% of veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, about 12% of Gulf War Veterans, and 15% of Vietnam War Veterans. These staggering statistics underscore the urgent need for initiatives like the Hell to Paradise Ride, which directly supports local charities dedicated to assisting veterans and their families in overcoming the devastating impacts of PTSD. All proceeds from the event will go directly to these vital organizations”.



The ride will traverse the scenic landscapes of Michigan, offering participants an “unforgettable journey”. Riders will enjoy an overnight stop in Gaylord, providing an opportunity to rest and connect with fellow participants. In addition to the main route, a northern route starting in Ironwood will join the journey, enhancing the experience for participants from different regions.



A significant highlight of the event will be the ride over the iconic Mackinaw Bridge, offering stunning views and a sense of camaraderie among the riders. The final destination is Sault Ste. Marie, where a public celebration will mark the end of the ride. The festivities will feature a parade, live music and entertainment, food trucks, and numerous activities for attendees to enjoy.



Scott Igo, the driving force behind this initiative, expressed his commitment to the cause: "As a veteran, I understand the challenges faced by those suffering from PTSD. This ride is not only about raising funds but also about bringing people together to support our veterans and show them that they are not alone in their fight."



With over 400 riders already pre-registered, the event promises to be a significant gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts and supporters of veteran causes. Participants and supporters are encouraged to join this noble cause and contribute to the welfare of our veterans.



Sponsored by Christensen Law, Zips 45th Parallel Harley-Davidson, Sault Ste. Marie Pure Michigan, Lead Extreme, The Landing Zone, Paradise Michigan, and Southern Girl Sass, the administration team has been working diligently for the last year planning and preparing for this landmark event.



For more information about the Hell to Paradise PTSD Awareness Ride, visit the provided link.